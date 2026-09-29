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Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez has admitted that he did not expect Gers team-mate Olwethu Makhanya to be so good.

Makhanya, 22, joined Rangers from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union in a deal worth around £3m, putting pen to paper on an initial four-year contract with an option for a further year in Glasgow.

The South African has swiftly become a mainstay of Derek McInnes’ plans, with the South African already accumulating 1,020 minutes across eleven appearances for the Scottish giants.

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Rangers are currently level with Celtic for the fewest goals conceded in the Scottish Premiership, further underlining Makhanya’s contribution at the back.

Former attacker Tam McManus has already suggested that, should the defender continue along his current trajectory, the Gers could eventually command a significant fee for his services.

Fernandez has been partnering Makhanya in the centre of defence at Ibrox, with the two forming a solid partnership at the back.

He feels that there is still plenty of room for Makhanya to develop, with the South African continuing to adapt to the different demands of Scottish football.

However, Fernandez admits he was not expecting Makhanya to arrive at Rangers being as good as he is.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Fernandez told Footy-Africa: “He’s a very good player, South African boy.

“To be fair, I was surprised from when he came in.

“I didn’t expect him to be as good as he is, but he’s a top player.

“There’s even still more to come from him, there’s still more understanding to come from him, because the game’s a bit different in Scotland, but he’s very good.”

Makhanya is currently away on international duty and recently helped South Africa secure a win over Guinea in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

While Makhanya continues to attract praise for his performances, Fernandez has faced a different assessment, with Peter Grant warning about the Nigerian’s unreliability.

Former Rangers star Andy Halliday has previously voiced a similar concern, pointing to Fernandez’s lack of defensive instincts on the pitch.

Meanwhile, James Penrice has recently earned the backing of former Scotland international Andy Walker, who believes the defender could eventually force his way into the national team picture.