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Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson has admitted that playing for Rangers is something that is always in the back of his mind, as it was a dream for him as a kid.

The Hamilton-born midfielder was on the books of Rangers’ youth side, but was released by the club at the age of 14.

Ferguson joined Hamilton Academical to continue his development and then Aberdeen snapped him up in 2018, where he went on to establish himself as a key figure at the club.

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The 27-year-old left the Scottish Premiership to join Serie A club Bologna in the summer of 2022 and has become an important player in manager Raffaele Palladino’s side, which has naturally given rise to transfer speculation in recent windows.

Rangers were heavily linked with Ferguson in the summer transfer window, but no move back to Ibrox happened.

If Rangers do come calling for Ferguson then they will have the advantage of the move being one that the midfielder has actively toyed with in his head.

Ferguson told the BBC: “It’s no secret that I grew up a fan and my family is involved in the club.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

“It was a dream of mine as a kid and that’s not changed but I don’t want to speak about that while I’m a player at Bologna.

“In the future, you never know. It might happen, it might not, but it’s always been something in the back of mind.”

It has been suggested by one journalist that Rangers will not cough up €20m to sign Ferguson, and the jury is out mon whether the Gers would offer a sum which would cause Bologna to accept.

This term, Ferguson has played every single minute for Bologna in Serie A across five games, and has also captained the Italian outfit on four occasions, marking out his importance for the Rossoblu.

Rangers may well have some movement in midfield in January, especially concerning Nicolas Raskin as Turkish side Besiktas are plotting to return, after failing to land him in the summer.

Much may depend on where Rangers are positioned in the Scottish Premiership title race and whether they are in need of reinforcements to provide a final push.