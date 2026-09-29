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Newcastle United have received a boost as midfield duo Joelinton and Nico Gonzalez have been spotted ‘back in training’.

Matthias Jaissle has had a mixed start to life as Newcastle boss and the jury still remains out on what the Magpies can achieve with a young squad this season.

Nico Gonzalez was brought in to be an experienced head in midfield, following his Premier League spell at Manchester City.

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Before the international break, Gonzalez was sidelined due to concussion protocols after he took a heavy blow to the face during Newcastle United’s 4-1 defeat to Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Joelinton has been unavailable since the start of the season, after he picked up an injury during pre-season.

🚨 🤼 Joelinton & Nico Gonzalez back in (wrestling) training for Newcastle United today #NUFC pic.twitter.com/gAPmPAT881 — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 29, 2026

Now Jaissle’s Newcastle have had a boost, with both being spotted ‘back in training’ by journalist Keith Downie, with the Magpies as the international break continues.

It is unclear whether the pair have done the full session and what intensity they might have operated at.

During Joelinton and Gonzalez’s absence, Sean Steur has seen an increase in his game time, and Netherlands Under-21 boss Michael Reiziger has been impressed with him.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Steur though could struggle to hold down his spot if Jaissle has Joelinton and Gonzalez both back and ready to go once the international break concludes.

Newcastle have a Monday night fixture under the floodlights at Coventry City when their Premier League campaign resumes.

Given the game is not until 12th October, Jaissle will have ample time to prepare his squad and work with those left behind amid the international break.

It remains to be seen what other players Jaissle might get back from injury for the meeting with Frank Lampard’s men.

Coventry went into the international break with a much needed win at Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle shrugged off their heavy loss at Leeds by beating Hull City 2-1.