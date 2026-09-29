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Bayern Munich supervisory board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted that the German giants are already well stocked in the number ten position, with no need to make a move for Liverpool star Florian Wirtz given his potential cost.

The Bundesliga outfit actively pursued the midfielder last year, but Liverpool ultimately came out on top in the race for his signature.

Liverpool unveiled Wirtz as their record signing at the time, yet the German has so far struggled to make his performances reflect the scale of the investment.

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Wirtz is increasingly under scrutiny and running out of time to change the narrative surrounding his time at Anfield, although former Liverpool star Don Hutchison has backed the midfielder’s talents.

Meanwhile, speculation linking Wirtz with a move to Bayern Munich has recently resurfaced ahead of the winter window.

However, a German journalist has indicated that the Reds would not be prepared to let the midfielder leave cheaply should Bayern Munich make an approach.

Now, Rummenigge pointed out that the number ten position at Bayern Munich is already well covered.

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He then argued that Bayern Munich have little reason to spend heavily on another player for the number ten position, particularly given the potential price tag attached to a move for Wirtz.

Rummenigge told German daily Abendzeitung regarding the links between Wirtz and Bayern Munich: “First of all, that’s not my job.

“It’s a matter for the Executive Board.

“And we mustn’t forget, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry already play in that position, plus there are other options like Ismael Saibari.

“There’s no need to buy a fourth player for the money Wirtz would likely cost.

“That’s why I say: Every step a player takes needs to be carefully considered beforehand.”

Wirtz is currently away on Nations League duty with Germany, as they are set to face Serbia and Greece.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo has already been ruled out for several weeks after sustaining an injury with the Netherlands, leaving Andoni Iraola hoping Wirtz can avoid a similar setback on international duty.

After the international break, Liverpool face a major test when they host Manchester City at Anfield, with Wirtz keen to find the net for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has enjoyed a promising start to the season, in stark contrast to Wirtz’s struggles, with the Swede already making clear his ambition to make a success of his campaign with the Reds.