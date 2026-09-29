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Nottingham Forest and Fulham were both prepared to pay the release clause of Rayo Vallecano star Andrei Ratiu, but were unwilling to do it in one sum.

Romanian international Ratiu was a man in demand during the summer transfer window as clubs looked at taking him away from Rayo Vallecano.

Ratiu came through Villarreal’s academy system and joined Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2023, quickly cementing his spot in the side.

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Nottingham Forest and Fulham were both keen on the wing-back, though he also had interest from another Premier League side in the shape of Newcastle United.

Forest had other targets too, with Oliver Glasner having his eyes set on Daniel Munoz, who was being tracked by Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nottingham Forest ultimately signed Munoz, but it has emerged they were serious about Ratiu, along with Fulham.

According to Spanish daily AS, Nottingham Forest alongside Fulham were ready to meet Ratiu’s release clause but they could not agree on a payment structure.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Rayo Vallecano wanted the release clause fee of €25m to be met in one single payment, which did not suit Nottingham Forest.

Fulham were prepared to pay the €25m fee in instalments, but while Rayo Vallecano were ready to agree, they demanded each instalment be €6m to bring in a total of €30m.

For Fulham, the terms were not acceptable.

The chapter marks a fresh disappointment for Ratiu when it comes to moving to the Premier League.

In the summer of 2025, Ratiu was being chased by Tottenham Hotspur and it was suggested that he was left hurt after Rayo Vallecano rejected an offer from the Premier League that summer.

Ratiu has been regular for Rayo Vallecano this season, starting six of their seven La Liga games so far this season.

Whether there will be renewed Premier League interest in him when the transfer window opens again in January remains to be seen.