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Torino are deploying the same method that previously helped their former shot-stopper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic for Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri, with the Serie A outfit hoping to raise the Brazilian’s performance levels.

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult start to life in Turin, with mounting scrutiny surrounding his displays, including criticism from a former Torino goalkeeper.

Despite the criticism coming from several quarters, Ignazio Abate has not shared the same assessment, believing the scrutiny surrounding Perri has gone too far, although the Torino boss has himself faced questions over his continued backing of the shot-stopper.

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Brazil legend Leo Junior has just thrown his weight behind Perri, calling on Torino supporters to give the custodian time to regain his top form.

Torino have likewise been working to give the Brazilian the right conditions to improve, with the club having already arranged targeted training sessions designed to help bring the best out of him.

Now, according to Italian outlet Toro.it, Perri is working under Paolo Di Sarno, who has joined Abate’s coaching staff at Torino.

Di Sarno already has a long association with the club, having worked with the Turin outfit between 2007 and 2023, and now has the task of helping Perri get back to his best, with ‘personalised training’ sessions.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The coach’s previous work with Milinkovic-Savic stands out as a prime example of what he can offer, with Di Sarno having ‘managed to completely revolutionise the Serbian’s performance’ during their time together.

Milinkovic-Savic subsequently saw the rewards of his improved performances, earning a move to Napoli last summer after becoming a trusted figure at Torino.

Perri will now be expected to follow a similar path, with his objective being to ‘replicate Milinkovic’s achievement, but in an even shorter timeframe’ and turn around his fortunes in Turin.

Torino’s next outing comes against Udinese, giving Perri an opportunity to respond on the pitch as he looks to ‘demonstrate the hard work he’s put in over the past few weeks’, with a strong display potentially silencing doubts about his quality.

Perri’s displays will now come under even closer scrutiny with Torino putting significant support behind the Brazilian, while the coming weeks should reveal whether the ‘Di Sarno effect’ can produce the desired response from the Leeds loanee.

It is clear Torino continue to believe in Perri’s quality and are leaving no stone unturned to bring it out of him.