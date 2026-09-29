Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Wolves prospect Dexter Lembikisa has emerged as an option for Serie A side Bologna, with the 22-year-old a free agent since his contract expired in July.

The 22-year-old right-back joined the club at the tender age of 13, racking up close to 100 appearances across Wolves’ Under-18 to Under-21 levels.

The Jamaica international also made four senior appearances for the club, although those minutes came during the 2022/23 season.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Lembikisa subsequently spent time out on loan, turning out for Rotherham United, Hearts, Yverdon Sport and Barnsley, before joining Lincoln City for the first half of last season.

With the Imps, he featured in just five matches, although he made an impression on Michael Skubala, who praised the defender for his attitude.

The 22-year-old, however, could not convince the Old Gold to extend his contract and, following his release in July, the right-back has been without a club.

Now, however, there could be a slim chance for him to reignite his career in Italy.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

According to Italian outlet Il Resto Del Carlino, Lembikisa has emerged as an option for Italian top-flight side Bologna.

The former Wolves prospect has caught the Rossoblu’s attention after Emil Holm was ruled out for surgery following an injury sustained while on international duty, leaving Bologna in need of a right-back.

However, while the 22-year-old has been capped 35 times by Jamaica, he has no Serie A experience, which is said to be an important requirement for the replacement Bologna are looking to bring in.

It remains to be seen whether Lembikisa gets the call to join the squad and battle Nadir Zortea and Lorenzo De Silvestri for the right-back berth, or whether another player will get the nod.

Holm, who was keen on a move to the Premier League during the summer, is expected to return to action in three to four months.