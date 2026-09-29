Marius Nordnes/Nordnes Foto/Getty Images

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s ankle is ‘still so sore’ and no decision has been made on whether he can play in Norway’s upcoming Nations League matches.

Odegaard has struggled with several injuries lately and during last campaign he endured a disrupted season due to shoulder, knee and muscle injuries.

This term, the 27-year-old has started the season strongly, making eight appearances in all competitions and contributing to four goals.

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Currently, he is with the Norway national team for their Nations League fixtures against Portugal, Denmark and Wales in Group D.

During Norway’s recent 2-1 defeat to Portugal, Odegaard was caught by a late tackle from former Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

The Arsenal captain was able to complete the full 90 minutes, but was seen limping on the pitch towards the dying moments of the game.

Norway have been assessing the knock and, according to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Odegaard’s ankle is ‘still so sore’ and a decision is yet to be made about his availability in the upcoming fixtures.

Club played for Stromgodset Real Madrid Heerenveen Vitesse Real Sociedad Arsenal Clubs Martin Odegaard has played for

Today, Odegaard is not training with the Norway squad as he rests his ankle.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Arsenal are sure to be keeping a close eye on the situation as they look for Norway to take no risks with Odegaard.

Recently, the Gunners were also dealt the blow of losing striker Kai Havertz, who picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Germany in the Nations League.

Havertz has been leading Arsenal’s front line this campaign and has scored three goals in seven matches in all competitions so far.

It remains to be seen whether Odegaard will shrug off the ankle issue and return to full fitness before Norway’s next Nations League fixture.

Manager Mikel Arteta will want Odegaard to return to the Emirates fully fit, as Arsenal resume the domestic season against Leeds United after the conclusion of the international break.