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Liverpool out-on-loan attacker Harvey Elliott could have a new opportunity to make the most of his loan spell at Valencia due to a ‘tactical reset’.

The London-born attacker came through Fulham’s youth side before Liverpool snapped him up in the summer of 2019 to add to their academy.

A highly rated talent, Elliott had a big admirer in the shape of Jurgen Klopp, who backed him to get minutes in the team and was deemed by one former Liverpool star to be the perfect boss for the attacker.

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Since Klopp left, Elliott has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and is currently on a season-long loan at Spanish outfit Valencia, with the La Liga club also covering a portion of his wages.

Liverpool sent Elliott to Valencia to play first-team football week in and week out, and regain full fitness, but he his yet to start a game for Los Che.

Valencia recently sacked manager Carlos Corberan, who hailed Elliott as a game-changer and played a crucial role in bringing him to the Mestalla.

La Liga club have appointed Javier Aguirre as the new manager and that could give the Liverpool attacker a fresh opportunity, according to Spanish daily Sport.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that Aguirre’s coaching style is focused on adapting to the characteristics of the players and not forcing a rigid ideology, with a ‘tactical reset’ potentially playing into Elliott’s hands.

Elliott is a versatile player and can play in several positions, but it remains to be seen whether he can impress new boss Aguirre.

The attacker ‘arrived overweight’ at Valencia, but with the lengthy international break he will have the opportunity to improve his physique and fitness.

This term, Elliott has played in three La Liga matches, but all his appearances were as a substitute during the final quarter of the game.

Elliott still has two years left on his current contract with Liverpool, and will return to the club after the conclusion of his loan spell, as there is no option-to-buy clause in his deal with Valencia.

In the event the 23-year-old shines at Valencia, he might get a chance to impress Andoni Iraola and to stake his claim in the first-team at Anfield.