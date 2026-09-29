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Celtic star Benjamin Nygren has revealed that the big demands at Parkhead are exactly what he likes and is why he is at such a club as the Bhoys.

The 25-year-old has made a telling contribution at Celtic Park so far, registering eleven goal involvements in 12 appearances.

The Swede leads the Celtic squad for goal involvements this season, further underlining his impact in the final third.

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However, the midfielder has failed to add to his goal involvements in any of his last four outings for the Hoops, including two encounters with Rangers, where he was unable to make the difference.

The Bhoys suffered a hat-trick of defeats before entering the international break, with Martin O’Neill coming under increasing pressure in the Parkhead dugout.

Nygren admits that Celtic’s recent run has been difficult, with the two defeats against Rangers particularly hard to take.

However, the Swede feels he has performed well on a personal level, with regular goal involvements, while stressing the pressure to win every game with the Bhoys, which is why he is at the club in the first place.

Club played for IFK Goteborg Genk Heerenveen FC Nordsjaelland Celtic Clubs Benjamin Nygren has played for

Nygren was quoted as saying by the BBC: “The last week has also been tough with three straight losses, two of which were against Rangers, which was extra tough.

“It’s been a bit up and down but personally I’ve done very well in many games. I’ve scored a few goals and assisted.

“Every match means a lot and you are expected to win.

“If you don’t do it, then it’s not good enough.

“That’s how it is and that’s why I also want to play in a big club.”

Nygren is currently focused on Nations League duty with Sweden and marked the occasion with a goal against Poland as Graham Potter’s side secured a 3-1 victory.

Sweden will next face Bosnia and Romania in the Nations League, with Nygren hoping to add another goal contribution to his tally.

Last term, Nygren earned recognition from Sebastian Tounekti, who singled out the midfielder’s undeniable qualities.

Alex Rae has also previously lauded the Swede for his impressive displays with the Scottish giants.