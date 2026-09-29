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West Ham United loanee Niclas Fullkrug could emerge as Jurgen Klopp’s attacking reinforcement for the Germany national team amid the ongoing injury crisis.

Newly appointed head coach Klopp has called up 44 different players for the international break as he looks to assess who has the tools to help breathe new life into the national team.

Germany have already played two of their four Nations League fixtures, opening with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

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However, Sunday’s second outing of the break brought a setback, with Greece defeating Germany 1-0 at the WWK Arena.

The result leaves Germany third in the table, outside the automatic qualification places for the knockout stages.

The German side still have two matches to turn things around, facing Serbia on Thursday before another showdown with Greece on Sunday.

The absence of Jamal Musiala, who withdrew ahead of the Netherlands game with a muscle fibre tear, and Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, who picked up an injury during the match, has left a void in the German frontline.

Player Mads Hermansen Edvin Austbo Manor Solomon Konstantinos Mavropanos Finlay Herrick Airidas Golambeckis Ezra Mayers Divine Mukasa West Ham players on international duty

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib was given a chance against Greece but failed to make his mark, managing just two shots across the 90 minutes.

According to German daily TZ, Fullkrug could be a potential solution for Klopp as Germany look to navigate their injury crisis.

It is understood that soon-to-be German Football Association managing director Per Mertesacker is making a case for the West Ham loanee to return to the squad after his red-hot form with Werder Bremen.

Under Daniel Thioune, the 33-year-old has started four games and already scored three Bundesliga goals, adding another in the German Cup.

That tally has already eclipsed the four goals he managed across his previous two years at West Ham and AC Milan combined.

Capped 24 times and boasting 14 international goals, Fullkrug last featured for Germany last summer, but given the form he is showing now, he is making a strong case for another opportunity.

West Ham, meanwhile, appear to be coping well without their frontman, sitting second in the Championship after eight matches with 15 points.