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AC Milan are waiting to see how Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur chased Kim Min-jae’s contract talks go with Bayern Munich.

Tottenham made massive changes over the course of the summer to change the club’s trajectory following back-to-back grim league campaigns.

Spurs focused on replenishing the backline as the likes of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Tosin Adarabioyo were brought in.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side, though, are yet to win their first league match of the season, and will not have the opportunity to do so before 10th October, when they face Manchester United.

Tottenham have been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Liverpool, meaning an even greater focus on the Premier League in the coming weeks and months.

Spurs already appear to have an eye on the winter transfer window, where they can back De Zerbi again, and are keen on Bayern Munich’s Kim.

They are not the only Premier League side showing interest in Kim, with Aston Villa are short on centre-backs in an ageing backline, after selling England defender Ezri Konsa to Arsenal.

Linked club League Aston Villa Premier League AC Milan Serie A Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Linked with Kim

There is though interest too from Italy, in the shape of Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan, who could well insert themselves into the mix.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News), the Rossoneri are keeping tabs to see where his contract talks land with Bayern Munich.

It has been suggested that the German giants are currently thinking about offering Kim a new deal, but he is not a regular starter for them.

Kim’s current deal, though, does not expire until the summer of 2028, having played 121 games for Vincent Kompany’s side.

The former Napoli star may be keen on making a return to Serie A, with Amorim’s side keeping a close eye on them.

Aston Villa did contact the South Korean defender’s agents last month to explore a potential deal, but ended up going for Taylor Harwood-Bellis; now they want to add more depth.

Spurs though could also be a hugely attractive destination for Kim and it remains to be seen if Tottenham might ask Heung-min Son to put in a good word.