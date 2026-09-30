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Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has expressed his delight at seeing Tottenham Hotspur loanee George Abbott back in training, with the midfielder set to bolster the Stags’ options in midfield.

In February, Abbott joined Mansfield midway through the campaign and made an impression across eleven appearances, contributing a goal and an assist to help them to a tenth-placed finish.

Following the conclusion of his first loan spell, he returned to the Nottinghamshire club from Spurs on a second loan for the current campaign.

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The 21-year-old, however, has been recovering from a serious quad injury, which has kept him sidelined without any minutes on the pitch so far.

In his absence, Mansfield have collected eight points from their opening seven games, sitting 17th in the bottom half of the table.

With Jon Russell away on international duty with Jamaica, George Maris has stepped up admirably in his absence, but Clough now has another midfield option back at his disposal with Abbott returning to the fold.

The Mansfield boss provided a positive update on the 21-year-old’s return to training, describing it as brilliant to have the midfielder back with the group.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

He explained that the Tottenham prospect will need to build up his fitness over the next few weeks and is not yet ready to play a full part, with the aim being for him to manage 30 minutes against Port Vale next Tuesday.

The 60-year-old also highlighted the boost Abbott’s return provides to his midfield options, while confirming that this was his first week back in training with the team.

Clough told the club’s in-house media (1:40): “Oh, brilliant; he’s another one that’s going to have to build up over the next few weeks or so.

“So, he won’t be ready; we’re hoping he’ll be able to play for 30 minutes again at Port Vale next Tuesday.

“But brilliant to see him back with us.

“[It is his] first week [in training] he’s rejoined us, and he’ll bolster our midfield options certainly.

“But lovely to see him back.”

Abbott has already shown he can make his mark despite setbacks, with Clough praising his impact last season despite his fitness struggles.

Now back in training, he will be hoping to build towards regular minutes and put himself firmly back on Roberto De Zerbi’s radar.

With just one senior appearance for Spurs, the 21-year-old will be keen to use his time with Mansfield to stake his claim for more opportunities at N17.