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Leeds United and Bosnia star Tarik Muharemovic has expressed his excitement about facing club team-mate Gabriel Gudmundsson in the Nations League on Friday.

Currently on international duty with his country, Bosnia, the 23-year-old has featured at the heart of the defence in each of their two games, drawing one and winning the other.

Now with the third scheduled for 2nd October, Muharemovic could lock horns with his Leeds United team-mate Gudmundsson, who is part of Graham Potter’s Sweden team.

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Sweden have been the dominant force in Group H so far, winning each of their two games against Romania and Poland.

However, the refereeing in their last match against Poland was a matter of concern for Gudmundsson, who voiced his frustration after losing his contact lens during a collision with a Polish defender.

Muharemovic is relishing the chance to come up against Gudmundsson and Sweden in the Nations League, though he fully expects it to be a tough game for Bosnia.

“Yeah, I will face Gabi on Friday and I just can’t wait to see him again”, Muharemovic told Leeds United’s official site.

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“It is going to be a hard game and a good game. We will prepare well.

“We have good analysis so, yeah, we are ready.”

The match will be played at the Bilino Polje Stadium, in Bosnia, where the Bosnia team and the fans will bid adieu to their legend Edin Dzeko, who will retire after almost 20 years of service for the country.

Stressing the need to secure all three points for the sake of Dzeko, Muharemovic added: “Obviously, we have a few days left but I can’t wait to play the game at home.

“Of course, we know it is also a sad day for us in Bosnia because our biggest player is having his last game and especially because of this, we want to achieve all three points.”

The early impressions made by Leeds’ summer signing, Muharemovic, have been all positive, with one of the club greats lauding him for his calmness in possession.

Bosnian journalist Haris Mrkonja recently said that Juventus committed a massive error by not re-signing Muharemovic in the summer.