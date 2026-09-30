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Newcastle United and Everton ‘could retrace their steps’ for Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in the winter transfer window, amid the Bianconeri’s goal to sell the Dutchman in the new year.

Juventus secured Koopmeiners’ services from Serie A rivals Atalanta in August 2024, paying more than €50m for the Dutch midfielder and handing him a five-year deal.

Despite opportunities though, Koopmeiners has failed to display the form that he showed at Atalanta, leaving Juventus feeling that he has not justified the huge investment made in him.

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The Bianconeri were prepared to listen to offers for Koopmeiners in the summer transfer window and a host of sides did show interest in a potential deal.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia, Galatasaray, Monaco, Everton and Newcastle all showed serious interest in Koopmeiners, but he was still on the books in Turin when the window closed.

Already there is an eye on the winter window though and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus’ ‘goal is to sell him’ in the new year.

It is suggested that Everton and Newcastle are amongst those suitors who ‘could retrace their steps’ in the winter window and move for Koopmeiners.

Linked club Monaco Everton Newcastle United Galatasaray Unnamed Saudi Pro League sides Linked with Teun Koopmeiners

In terms of what an agreement could look like, a six-month loan could potentially be on the cards and the ball will be in the Dutchman’s court over whether he is prepared to make the move.

Should Koopmeiners turn on the style in terms of his performances before the winter transfer window then Juventus could decide to persist with him.

Both Everton and Newcastle could find the idea of returning for Koopmeiners to be attractive.

Following the departures of Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam, Everton are likely to want to bolster their midfield during the winter window.

Newcastle may still want to add experience to their midfield with Koopmeiners after signing multiple young players during the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman still has three years left on his contract with Juventus, but as things stand, the Bianconeri are open to cashing in.