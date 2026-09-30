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Former Everton striker Beto has been dubbed a ‘top player’ by Fiorentina team-mate Mateo Pellegrino, who is relying on the ex-Toffees hitman to help with his development.

Beto joined Everton in August 2023 from Serie A side Udinese for €25m, signing a four-year contract with the Premier League side.

After making 112 appearances for the Toffees and scoring 25 goals, the striker joined Fiorentina on deadline day, ending his three-year association with the Premier League outfit.

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The attacker praised the Everton fans, describing his relationship with them as ‘wonderful’ and highlighting how they appreciated his hard work on the pitch.

Everton received around €17m from his move to the Serie A side, but failing to sign a replacement on deadline day left David Moyes short of options.

The 28-year-old has made three Serie A appearances for Fiorentina so far and has provided an assist, but is yet to score a goal.

Pellegrino, 24, was also signed by Fiorentina in the summer and is settling in to life in Florence.

The Argentine has already been impressed with Beto, acknowledging the competition for places in attack while stressing that he sees the forward as someone who can help him develop.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The Fiorentina striker believes the two forwards can benefit from competing with each other and is of the view the former Everton man is a ‘top player’.

Pellegrino said via Firenze Viola: “Beto is a top player who has more experience and helps me.

“We both need each other to improve; if we do well, we help the club.

“I have to grow as a player and as a person.”

Beto came in for criticism from some quarters during his time at Everton for not providing the regular source of goals that the Toffees needed.

Now given an opportunity back in Serie A with Fiorentina, the onus is on Beto to take the chance and show what he can do.

The 28-year-old will hope to score his first league goal for Fiorentina when La Viola face Genoa on 10th October, after the conclusion of the international break.

Meanwhile, Everton ‘could retrace their steps’ for Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in the winter transfer window, with the Bianconeri ready to cash in on the Dutchman if the offer make sense.