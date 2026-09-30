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Aston Villa have endured a slow start to the season, collecting just four points from their opening five matches to leave them 16th in the Premier League as the international break unfolds.

In the summer, a real rebuild occurred, with the likes of Zion Suzuki, Ibrahim Mbaye, Nicolas Jackson and Johan Manzambi arriving in Birmingham to bolster the squad, while Villa also sent a substantial group of players out on loan, with each now facing a different question over what comes next.

For some, these temporary spells represent a chance to force their way back into the picture at Villa Park, while for others they could prove to be the final step before a permanent departure.

Inside Futbol rank Villa’s first-team loanees and assess whether they are finished or have a future at Villa Park.

1. Samuel Iling-Junior (on loan at Bolton Wanderers)

The 22-year-old winger swapped Juventus for Aston Villa two summers ago and has since spent time on loan with different sides, including Bologna and Pisa in Italy, as well as Championship clubs Middlesbrough and West Brom. However, none of those spells has produced the desired breakthrough, with his return limited to a handful of goals and assists across the two years.

This season, Iling-Junior is with Bolton Wanderers and has featured in eight matches, most recently providing an assist for the winner in their 4-3 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road to help his side climb to 15th.

The winger is yet to make an appearance under Emery in a Villa shirt, and a route into the first team looks increasingly difficult, particularly with Champions League football demanding greater experience and quality from Emery’s squad, something Iling-Junior has yet to consistently demonstrate.

Verdict: Finished

2. Yasin Ozcan (on loan at Besiktas)

Ozcan agreed a pre-contract with Kasimpasa last February before officially joining Aston Villa last summer, with the club paying an €8m package. Kasimpasa also retained a 20 per cent sell-on clause, while the club’s technical director praised his potential following Villa’s recruitment.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with Anderlecht before being recalled and joining Besiktas on a season-long loan, as part of the deal that brought Tammy Abraham to Villa Park.

Villa have claimed the loan has an obligation to buy, while Besiktas reported it as an option to buy.

This season, the defender has played a peripheral role, managing just 29 minutes and being left out of the squad on five of six matchdays, but continues to have real potential.

He has nevertheless earned a Turkey Under-21 call-up this month with Euro qualification on the line, but his time with the Black Eagles could be cut short if he cannot earn minutes under Vincenzo Italiano, potentially paving the way for a Villa return and potential fresh chance.

Verdict: Future

3. Oliwier Zych (on loan at Vitoria Guimaraes)

Zych could develop into a goalkeeping option for Emery, having been at Villa since 2020. The 22-year-old has since spent time on loan with Polish sides Puszcza Niepolomice and Rakow Czestochowa before joining Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes for the current campaign.

The Polish custodian enjoyed an impressive spell with Rakow last season, keeping nine clean sheets in 29 appearances across all competitions. That followed his first strong spell with Rakow in 2023/24, when his performances earned him a nomination for the Ekstraklasa Goalkeeper of the Season award.

This season, Zych has continued to make his case with Os Conquistadores, starting seven matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding just eight goals in Portugal’s top flight. If he maintains that trajectory, Emery may have a decision to make over involving him in first-team conversations when he returns.

Verdict: Future

4. Kosta Nedeljkovic (on loan at Rangers)

Nedeljkovic arrived at Villa Park at the start of 2024, but the 20-year-old has already spent the last two seasons out on loan, first with RB Leipzig and now with Rangers. The Serbian right-back also has a clause in his contract that will automatically trigger next summer depending on the number of appearances he makes.

Minutes have been hard to come by at Ibrox so far, with Nedeljkovic managing just 121 minutes and Dujon Sterling in excellent form, making a push for more game time difficult despite McInnes praising him early on as an ‘athletic and energetic full-back’.

Should the clause not trigger, Nedeljkovic’s ten appearances in a Villa shirt may also prove difficult to add to under Emery, particularly with Wan-Bissaka and Cash ahead of him in the pecking order, while the club including a conditional obligation in the loan gives some clue as to their thinking.

Verdict: Finished

5. Evann Guessand (on loan at Crystal Palace)

Guessand joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2025, with Crystal Palace also interested, signing a deal until 2030. The Ivory Coast international struggled under Unai Emery, joining the Glaziers on loan in January before returning for a second spell over the summer, this time with a conditional obligation to make the move permanent.

The 25-year-old has endured a slow start in south London, making just two substitute appearances and failing to feature in September. He was also left out of Crystal Palace’s Europa League squad despite winning both the Europa League and Conference League last season while contributing for both clubs.

Even a strong Palace campaign, however, may not be enough to change Emery’s mind over Guessand’s long-term future at Villa Park.

Verdict: Finished

6. Andres Garcia (on loan at Getafe)

The 23-year-old returned to Spain with Getafe on loan after an injury-hit campaign restricted him to just 109 minutes last season. Villa were open to sending their right-back out for regular game time, and Garcia has made the most of his opportunity, already registering a goal and an assist under Jose Bordalas.

However, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Matty Cash ahead of him at Villa Park, a route back into Emery’s starting lineup looks difficult, making his form with the Azulones more of an audition for a permanent move, despite Getafe having no purchase option in the deal.

Verdict: Finished

7. Joe Gauci (on loan at Lincoln City)

In August, Aston Villa signed Zion Suzuki from Parma after he impressed on the World Cup stage with Japan. With Suzuki now the clear first choice, and Marco Bizot and James Wright providing cover, there is little room for the 26-year-old to force his way into Emery’s squad.

The Australian custodian arrived at Villa Park in February 2024 with expectations high after being named in the A League PFA Team of the Season for 2022/23. Gauci has also earned eight caps for Australia, adding to his credentials between the posts.

With the senior goalkeeping spots seemingly filled, it could be make-or-break time for the shot-stopper, who played for Port Vale last season before making the step up to the Championship with Lincoln City this term, an encouraging move for his development.

He is currently second choice with the Imps, however, having played just twice so far, both appearances coming in the EFL Cup, and a permanent move to a lower league side looks a matter of when and not if.

Verdict: Finished