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Commentator Adam Pope has insisted that Leeds United’s chances of playing in Europe are achievable as he genuinely feels they could win a domestic cup.

Under Daniel Farke and embarking upon a second season back in the Premier League, Leeds have had a solid opening period.

The Whites have picked up where they left off last term, perhaps even promising to reach greater heights, and expectations at Elland Road are growing.

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Farke insisted there are ‘many reasons’ for the Whites to go into the international break happy and thoughts are increasingly turning to what could be a realistic aim for the club this term.

Pope pointed out that clubs competing in Europe often have to manage two ambitions at the same time, aiming to perform well in the league while also trying to go deep in a domestic cup.

He believes Leeds should be capable of taking a similar approach, competing strongly in the Premier League while also targeting success in one of the domestic cup competitions.

The commentator now feels the prospect of European football is now more achievable than it was, as he feels the club are capable of winning a domestic cup.

Home game Date Manchester United 18/10 Tottenham Hotspur 07/11 Coventry City 28/11 Next three home games for Leeds United

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (28:38), he said: “When people do qualify for Europe and look at your Palaces, look at your West Hams, Brighton in this year, they’re trying to do two things.

“They want to do well in the league and they want to win in a cup.

“So why can’t Leeds do as well as they can in the Premier League, say, and do well in a domestic cup?

“And then you get to Europe.

“I think they’re building a squad to do that.

“I think the European thing is a lot more achievable than before three years, because I genuinely think they are in a position where they could go and win a domestic cup.”

Leeds have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup this season by Chelsea, but may fancy their chances in the FA Cup, having reached the semi-final of the competition last term.

Farke and Co. will also not be ruling out potentially emulating Sunderland and reaching Europe through the Premier League.