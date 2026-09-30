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Flamengo president Luiz Eduardo Baptista has hit out at Brazil’s decision to ban betting sites, questioning how the club will cover the January instalment owed to West Ham United for Lucas Paqueta’s transfer.

Paqueta expressed a strong desire to return to his boyhood club during the winter window this year.

Although the Hammers initially stood firm on keeping him at the London Stadium until the end of the season, Flamengo eventually landed the midfielder after submitting multiple bids.

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The east London outfit pocketed around €42m from the deal, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a contract running until 2030 at Flamengo.

Flamengo paid €15.25m upfront to secure the midfielder, with the remaining fee spread across annual instalments and the next one due in January next year.

Since returning to Brazil, Paqueta has struck 11 times in 35 appearances, playing an important part for Flamengo.

Now, amid concerns that the betting-site ban in Brazil could hit the club’s revenue, Baptista has questioned how Flamengo will meet their next payment to West Ham for Paqueta in January.

Club played for Flamengo AC Milan Lyon West Ham United Clubs Lucas Paqueta has played for

The Flamengo president also stressed that the financial impact could affect both the wage bill and future recruitment plans, underlining the wider consequences for the club’s planning.

Baptista was quoted as saying by Brazilian outlet Torcedores: “We have enormous respect for our reputation, and it became very clear from the very beginning that a series of future commitments are threatened.

“How am I going to pay Paqueta in January?

“This Provisional Measure compromises future revenues, affects the football payroll and player signings.

“Instead of hiring players, we’ll have to hire lawyers.”

Paqueta’s departure has been recorded as West Ham’s fifth-most-expensive sale, having previously arrived at the London Stadium as the club’s record signing.

Regardless of the situation in Brazil, the Hammers will expect to see the Paqueta payments honoured in full by Flamengo.

Paqueta arrived at the London Stadium in 2022 and left a sizeable mark during his spell, featuring 139 times and registering 38 goal involvements along the way.

Meanwhile, defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who moved out on loan from West Ham during the summer window, has shed light on what prompted his switch to French outfit Lens.