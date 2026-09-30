Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Leeds United loanee Willy Gnonto could benefit from Franco Mastantuono’s busy international schedule to land a first league start for Fiorentina when Serie A action returns.

The 22-year-old completed a season-long loan switch to Tuscany during the summer window, a move that left Daniel Farke emotional due to the presence that Gnonto has in the dressing room.

Gnonto has made four appearances in La Viola colours since his arrival and opened his account for the club with a goal against Pisa in the Coppa Italia.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Yet the Italian is still waiting for his first Serie A start, with each of his three league appearances so far coming as a substitute for La Viola.

That picture could shift after the international break, with a genuine opportunity emerging for Gnonto to finally earn a place in the starting lineup.

Mastantuono, who operates among Fiorentina’s wide options, is set to feature for Argentina in their friendly against Benin next Tuesday.

The Argentine will then travel back to Florence the following day, leaving him with time only for final training sessions before La Viola’s squad departs for Genoa, who they play in a 2pm kick-off on the Saturday.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

With the turnaround leaving little room for recovery, there is now a question over whether Mastantuono, who has started all of Fiorentina’s Serie A fixtures so far, will retain his place given the international travelling.

That could see boss Paolo Vanoli cast around for another solution on the right flank against Genoa, rather than risk throwing Mastantuono straight into the lineup.

That could put Gnonto into the frame to start for Fiorentina in what would be a big chance for the winger to make an impression.

The Italian has already been utilised on either flank as well as in a second-striker role by Fiorentina.

Gnonto has also strengthened his claim for greater involvement, scoring and assisting in a friendly for Fiorentina during the international break, as lower league side Signa were beaten 9-0.

Leeds will be keeping a close eye on the situation as Fiorentina do hold an option to buy in the Gnonto loan deal.