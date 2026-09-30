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Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson has hit out at what he sees as poor refereeing decisions amid losing his contact lens during a Nations League encounter.

Gudmundsson is currently away on international duty with Sweden for their Nations League fixtures.

The 27-year-old came on for just six minutes in the match against Romania last week, but recently played the full 90 minutes against Poland, a game Graham Potter’s men won.

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Sweden won the encounter 3-1, with goals from Celtic’s Benjamin Nygren, Brighton’s Yasin Ayari, and Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres.

But Gudmundsson was not impressed by Spanish referee Javier Alberola Rojas, as he is of the view that he missed several obvious fouls during the entire match.

The Swedish left-back lost his contact lens after a collision with a Polish defender, with a challenge he feels was ‘out of order’, as he had to go to the dressing room to get a new one.

Gudmundsson told Swedish daily Expressen: “He swung his hand into my face and I lost my contact lens.

PL star Melker Ellborg Victor Lindelof Elliot Stroud Gabriel Gudmundsson Lucas Bergvall Hugo Larsson Viktor Gyokeres PL based players in Sweden squad

“Of course I’m annoyed about that. It was out of order.”

Besides that, Gudmundsson also stressed that the referee missed clear-cut fouls on Nygren and Ayari during the match.

“I think he missed a few really clear free-kicks in our favour.

“I won’t complain too much about it, but it happened several times.

“Like the tackle on Benjamin [Nygren] before the 2–1 goal and another one on Yasin [Ayari] as well.

“I think they were absolutely clear-cut.”

Sweden are currently sitting at the top of Group H, with two wins, and are due to lock horns with Bosnia and Herzegovina next, on Friday night.

That will see Gudmundsson go up against Leeds United team-mate Tarik Muharemovic.

Gudmundsson has put in strong displays at Leeds United and was even linked with a potential move away in the summer transfer window.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will want Gudmundsson to return injury-free, as the Whites will resume their domestic campaign with a trip to defending Premier League champions Arsenal.