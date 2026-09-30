Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Czech Republic legend Pavel Nedved has welcomed Rangers hitman Ryan Naderi, as the 23-year-old has chosen to represent the Czech Republic national team.

The Dresden-born attacking talent began his youth football career in Germany with Dynamo Dresden’s academy.

Borussia Monchengladbach banked on his talent, and even impressed in their B team, contributing to 19 goals directly in his 53 appearances.

Naderi, though, failed to make a breakthrough in the Bundesliga side’s first-team and moved on to join third tier German side Hansa Rostock.

The 23-year-old hitman spent around 18 months at Kogge, impressing with 13 goals and providing nine assists in 45 games.

In the winter window earlier this year, the Gers paid a €6m package for him, with now former boss Danny Rohl hugely keen to take Naderi to Ibrox.

He had a fairly slow start at the Glasgow giants, and things did not look particularly positive for him when Rangers signed Lawrence Shankland this summer, on top of having the likes of Youssef Chermiti and Bojan Miovski.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

However, long-term injuries to Chermiti and Shankland have given Naderi an opportunity, and he has grabbed it with both hands.

Naderi has scored and assisted consistently, grabbing the attention of the Czech national team, and is set to represent them on the international stage.

Ballon d’Or winner Nedved, who is the general manager of the Czech Republic set-up, revealed that Naderi was very keen on playing for Czech Republic.

“Ryan was very interested in playing for the Czech Republic, and we greatly appreciate his decision”, Nedved was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker about the Rangers hitman.

“He is a very interesting player who can expand our attacking options, and we look forward to working with him.”

One former top-flight star recently pointed out that the 23-year-old looks completely revitalised, and almost like a new player.

Rangers return to action on 10th October against Kilmarnock and will hope to see Naderi continue his purple patch in front of goal.