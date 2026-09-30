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Switzerland national team coach Murat Yakin has put the brakes on Leeds United defender Nico Elvedi’s birthday celebrations and the team’s celebrations after their win over Scotland on Tuesday night.

The Swiss caused a stir at Hampden Park, sweeping Scotland aside 3-0 to leave new boss Sebastien Pocognoli still waiting for his first win after his opening two games in charge.

The game was always expected to swing heavily in Switzerland’s favour after Jack Hendry was shown a red card just eleven minutes into the contest.

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The victory marked Yakin’s second win of the international break, having also overseen a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia at the weekend to move Switzerland top of their Nations League group.

It is further fine progress for the Swiss, who reached the quarter-final of the World Cup in the summer.

On the scoresheet were Zeki Amdouni, Ricardo Rodriguez and Elvedi, who is celebrating his 30th birthday today.

Yakin indicated he had no issue with his players toasting the success and the Leeds’ defender’s birthday, provided they keep their celebrations in moderation.

He pointed to Switzerland’s early start and journey home today, while describing his players as professional and reasonable.

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Yakin said via Swiss daily Blick: “Perhaps they will still have the odd beer.

“But we have an early start tomorrow and then it is time to travel home.

“They are very professional and reasonable.

“But not tonight.”

Switzerland have two more fixtures to play before club football resumes, with both set to take place at the Swissporarena, first against Slovenia and then against North Macedonia.

At the World Cup, Elvedi played every minute of his nation’s campaign before their eventual quarter-final exit to Argentina.

Following that, he made the move to Leeds in August after eleven years with Borussia Monchengladbach and has featured five times under Daniel Farke so far, including three Premier League starts, with the Whites currently sitting fifth.

The 30-year-old defender has been tipped to establish himself as a regular starter if he can rediscover the form he showed at the World Cup, while his leadership qualities have also earned praise, with one commentator dubbing him a ‘silent assassin’ on the pitch.