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Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Pape Matar Sarr should always play in midfield as the Senegalese provides the necessary dynamism in midfield.

The Senegalese international signed for Tottenham from French outfit Metz in 2021 and he played a part in Spurs lifting the Europa League trophy in the 2024/25 season.

Sarr decided to join Juventus on a season-long loan this summer in search of regular game time after the north London outfit brought in Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

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Senegalese journalist Nafy Amar Fall praised Sarr for stepping out of his comfort zone by joining the Serie A outfit and ex-Juventus star Mohamed Sissoko backed the player to be successful for the Old Lady.

A former Italy midfielder was not impressed with the Spurs loanee’s first start with Juventus but Sarr managed to change one of his doubters’ minds with his recent performances.

Sarr has yet to start a game for Juventus in Serie A and ex-Bianconeri star Tacchinardi has no doubt that the Tottenham loanee should always feature in Luciano Spalletti’s midfield at the moment.

He pointed out that Juventus midfielders Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners are very slow and indicated that Sarr, with his intensity and pace, could provide dynamism to the Turin giants’ midfield.

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“I think Sarr should always play in midfield right now”, Tacchinardi told Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

“Because Douglas Luiz, who is doing well, and Koopmeiners are too slow and we need dynamism in midfield.

“The Senegalese player has intensity and pace.

“And for me he is definitely a good signing.”

Juventus have agreed to an obligation to buy clause in Sarr’s deal which will be triggered if he manages to feature in more than 50 per cent of their games.

The Serie A outfit also paid a €3m loan fee to Tottenham to get the transfer over the line, and in the event of a permanent transfer, Spurs will receive further €27m.

As such, Tottenham will be keeping a close eye on every appearance Sarr makes for Juventus.