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Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio believes that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Guglielmo Vicario is a ‘great addition’ to the Old Lady.

Vicario came through the ranks of Udinese’s youth system and then established himself at Venezia and Empoli, before Tottenham signed him in the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old returned to Italy with Juventus on a season-long loan in the summer, after Roberto De Zerbi decided to go with Antonin Kinsky between the sticks in north London.

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The Italian shot-stopper has quickly slotted in as the first-choice between the sticks for Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti and his move could become permanent as it contains an option to buy clause.

Currently, Vicario has been the only Italian to get regular minutes at Turin, and Marchisio believes that the Spurs loanee is a great addition to the team.

The former Juventus star insisted that a lack of Italian players getting regular game time is not only a problem at the Old Lady, but for all the big clubs in Serie A.

Marchisio told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Meanwhile, Vicario is a great addition.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“The lack of Italians is a problem for all the big clubs, not just Juventus.

“Times have changed, but the rules haven’t.”

This term, Vicario has made five Serie A appearances, and kept three clean sheets in the process.

The 29-year-old has put in strong displays for the Old Lady and former Juventus custodian Rubinho believes he has all the qualities to extend his stay at the club.

At Tottenham, De Zerbi promoted Kinsky as the number 1, and the 23-year-old has made five Premier League appearances, keeping two clean sheets, but he has conceded eight goals.

Spurs are yet to register their first league win of the season and currently they are rock bottom in the Premier League.

The north London side will keep a close eye on how Vicario does at Juventus for any clues as to whether the option to buy will be triggered by the Italian giants next summer.