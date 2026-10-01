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Everton out-on-loan star Adam Aznou has finally recovered from injury and has a great opportunity to start for Malaga, something greeted as ‘great news’ amid an injury crisis at the club.

The Morocco international, a Barcelona academy graduate, joined Everton from Bayern Munich during the summer of 2025 in a deal worth around €9m.

Despite arriving with real pedigree due to the clubs he has been at, Aznou found minutes hard to come by with the Toffees, spending most of last season on the bench and playing less than 300 minutes.

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The lack of regular playing time eventually prompted the 20-year-old to request a transfer from the Merseyside club during the summer window.

In August, Spanish side Malaga eventually secured the left-back on a season-long loan, with the move intended to provide the player with regular first-team football that he has been craving.

However, the Everton loanee is yet to make an appearance for the Spanish outfit as the defender had been recovering from an injury and training at the club’s indoor facilities.

His situation could soon change though as, according to Spanish outlet La Opinion De Malaga, Aznou has finally recovered from his muscle injury, which is described as ‘great news’, and is set to make his Malaga debut after the international break.

Out on loan Eli Campbell (MK Dons) Joel Catesby (Accrington) George Morgan (Cannes) Adam Aznou (Malaga) Out-on-loan Everton stars

It has been suggested that the Everton loanee could also start for Malaga in their next game as the club are dealing with injury problems at left-back.

Malaga’s first-choice left-back, Jose Salinas, will not be available for the Spanish side’s next game due to a ‘fear clause’.

The Spanish outfit are set to face Espanyol in their next La Liga fixture and it remains to be seen whether the Everton loanee starts.

Whether he starts or not, Aznou will be looking to put in a strong performance for Malaga after the international break and enhance his reputation.

And David Moyes is sure to be keeping a close eye on the Malaga game if he does get minutes.

A former La Masia director has insisted that the 20-year-old needs to find the right setting to settle before unlocking his potential, but the jury is out on whether Everton will prove to be that club.