“He’s a magician.”

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Bristol Rovers boss Steve Evans has revealed that the Gas are working to improve Tottenham Hotspur loanee Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny’s off-the-ball movement, something which they did with Yusuf Akhamrich last season.

Last season, Spurs loaned out Akhamrich to Bristol Rovers during the winter transfer window and the player impressed under Evans, scoring six goals while laying on two assists in 19 league games.

Akhamrich joined League One outfit Leyton Orient on loan in the summer and Richie Wellens has claimed that he can become a top player if he can improve certain areas of his game.

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Tottenham have once again trusted Bristol Rovers with one of their talented players in the form of 20-year-old Russell-Denny by sending him on a season-long loan and they will be closely monitoring his development.

The midfielder has featured eight times so far for the Gas this season with two assists under his belt but has yet to start a game in League Two for them.

However, the Tottenham starlet has managed to impress veteran tactician Evans, who hailed him as a magician, but also pointed out that they are working with him on the training ground to improve his off-the-ball movement.

The Bristol Rovers boss also revealed that last season with Akhamrich they faced a similar off-the-ball movement issue which the Spurs star managed to overcome to become a hero at the Mem.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Evans claimed that despite Russell-Denny’s off-the-ball issues, the player is fantastic when in possession of the ball and is a delight for a manager.

“I think you give Russell-Denny the ball and you are in heaven as a coach because he is fantastic on the ball”, Evans told Bristol Rovers’ in-house media.

“What we’re working hard with Reiss is when we’ve not got the ball: where he goes positionally and how hard he has to work.

“That’s why he has come here.

“We had the same issues with Yusuf Akhamrich and he became a hero in half of Bristol.

“In the blue half, he became a hero.

“We had to work so hard with him in the early days and the later days to work hard out of possession.

“Working smart as well, not just hard, but we know what Reiss gives us on the ball.

“He’s a magician.”

Tottenham brought in the 20-year-old versatile midfielder from Chelsea in the winter of 2025 and he impressed in their academy set-up last season.

Bristol Rovers are set to face Crewe Alexandra on Saturday at Gresty Road in a League Two clash and Russell-Denny will be hoping that Evans will hand him his first start against the Railwaymen.