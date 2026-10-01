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Former striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has admitted he feels proud to see what Brian Brobbey has been able to do at Sunderland, but wishes he had shown more at Ajax.

Brobbey began his football journey at Ajax’s youth system, but then left the club in 2021 to join German outfit RB Leipzig on a free transfer.

Ajax spent around €16m in 2022 to bring him back to the club and then in the summer of 2025, Sunderland signed him on a four-year deal.

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Huntelaar was a member of the Ajax technical team and one of the people responsible for bringing Brobbey back to the club after being away for just one year.

The former Ajax star feels proud to see Brobbey making progress and flourishing in the Premier League with Sunderland, and he revealed that he still maintains contact with him.

However, the former Dutch international wishes that the 24-year-old had done more at Ajax, but believes he can now show more at the Stadium of Light.

Huntelaar said on Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “We brought him back. I feel quite proud, too. I still send him a message every now and then.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“Like when he did well against Manchester City, with three goals. Brian is a good guy.

“He is starting to make progress again and make a name for himself.

“It is coming out more slowly. It is nice to see.

“He could have shown even more at Ajax, but he can show even more now.

“He needs to take that final step in the Premier League.”

This term, Brobbey went four Premier League games without scoring a single goal, but then bagged a hat-trick against Manchester City, and he was praised by his former Ajax team-mate.

However, the 24-year-old picked up an injury while representing the Netherlands in their Nations League opener against Germany, coming off the pitch in the 35th minute.

Since then, he has left Oranje camp and returned to Sunderland, but the severity of the injury remains unclear.

Sunderland resume their Premier League campaign against Brighton and manager Regis Le Bris will have to make changes in the event Brobbey is unavailable.