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Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has insisted that Daniel Farke is the ‘perfect fit’ at Elland Road, as he knows how to manage a club of the Whites’ stature.

Under Farke, Leeds have started the season strongly, still undefeated after five games, and currently fifth in the Premier League table.

Farke arrived at Elland Road having last managed Borussia Monchengladbach, but it was his promotion record at Norwich City that caught Leeds’ eye.

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The German manager guided Leeds to promotion from the Championship, demonstrating his continued ability as a promotion specialist, and also helped them maintain their Premier League status last season.

With Farke’s success at the club, Grayson is of the view that the German is the ‘perfect fit’ for the manager role at Elland Road, as he fully understands what needs to be done to manage a club like Leeds.

The former Leeds United boss believes that Farke was a fantastic choice, as he his calm and collected, and he is able to navigate his emotions irrespective of a win or a loss.

Grayson said on The Managers (30:13): “I think Daniel’s a fantastic choice.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“[He is] really composed and really relaxed about it; does not get too carried away when he is winning or he’s not going to go too low when he is losing games.

“And I see him quite a bit when I go down to the ground because I do a lot of TV stuff with them and go to the training ground.

“He is the perfect fit.

“He gets what he needs to do for a club like Leeds, the connection that you need with the city and the supporters because you have got their backing, you have a great opportunity to be successful.”

Farke has turned the Yorkshire outfit into tough Premier League opposition even for the bigger clubs, and former Leeds United star Aidy White has urged the club to ensure he signs a new contract.

The German manager has taken charge of 155 games as the manager of Leeds across the Premier League, the Championship, the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

Leeds will resume their Premier League season on 10th October, when they lock horns with defending champions Arsenal following the conclusion of the international break.