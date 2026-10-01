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Genclerbirligi president Arda Cakmak has revealed that the Turkish side have generated significant revenue from Ousmane Diabate’s move to Newcastle United.

The young midfielder impressed for Genclerbirligi last season, establishing himself in the Turkish side’s first team and drawing interest from several clubs as a result.

Newcastle moved quickly to secure the 18-year-old in September after opening talks over a potential transfer, further highlighting their focus on bringing young talent to the club during the summer transfer window.

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Diabate will spend the current season back at Genclerbirligi on loan under the agreement, allowing him to continue his development before linking up with the Magpies next summer.

The midfielder has started all the league games for Genclerbirligi so far, while registering two goal contributions in the process.

Genclerbirligi president Cakmak highlighted the financial benefit of Diabate’s move to Newcastle, describing the transfer as a significant source of revenue for the Turkish club.

He also revealed that Genclerbirligi expect to receive around €2.5m from the transfer by the end of the season, while also confirming that the club have retained a ten per cent sell-on clause.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Speaking to Turkish radio station Radyospor, Cakmak said: “Diabate’s move to Newcastle United has provided us with an important financial boost.

“By the end of the season, approximately €2.5m from this transfer will enter our club’s coffers.

“Additionally, we hold a 10 per cent share from any future sale.”

Newcastle will hope that Diabate can maintain his strong form when he arrives at St James’ Park next summer.

Meanwhile, boss Matthias Jaissle will though for now be focused on the Premier League, with the Magpies set to face Coventry City on 12th October after the international break.

Newcastle have recently received injury boosts as midfield duo Joelinton and Nico Gonzalez have been spotted ‘back in training’.

Elsewhere, the Magpies could reignite their interest in Juventus star Teun Koopmeiners in the winter transfer window, with Everton also keen on the Dutchman.