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Nottingham Forest loanee Omari Hutchinson’s display against Benfica was not the best way to judge his ability, with another opportunity needed to ‘really discover’ how good he is, Italian journalist Monica Colombo believes.

The 22-year-old had an underwhelming last season at the City Ground, with Nottingham Forest being prepared to ship him out and a loan move to AC Milan fitting the bill.

The winger made his debut for the Serie A giants against Lazio after being introduced from the bench.

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Hutchinson has been tipped to play an important role for AC Milan in their Europa League campaign and was handed a starting berth for their opening fixture against Benfica.

However, his night was cut short at half-time, with the Forest winger withdrawn as Ruben Amorim’s side suffered a frustrating defeat at the San Siro.

The attacker was then left as an unused substitute for the full 90 minutes in the Serie A meeting with Lecce, in a sign he has work to do to get Amorim to start him.

Colombo suggested that Amorim is well aware of Hutchinson’s calibre and knows how to get the best out of him, having been keen to bring in a winger of his profile during the summer.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The Italian journalist also acknowledged that Hutchinson failed to stand out against Benfica, but believes AC Milan’s lack of attacking threat made it difficult for anyone to shine in that match.

Colombo therefore wants to see the Nottingham Forest loanee given another opportunity in a match where the Rossoneri can produce a stronger showing, allowing a more meaningful assessment of Hutchinson’s qualities.

The journalist told allMilan.it (via Italian outlet Milan News): “During the summer transfer window, Amorim pushed hard for a left-footed attacking midfielder who plays on the right.

“So I imagine he knows the player’s qualities well and knows how to get the best out of him.

“In the match in which we saw Hutchinson start [against Benfica], objectively speaking, he didn’t impress me.

“It is also true that it was such a poor game from Milan in terms of emotions and chances created that nobody really came out of it looking good.

“I would like to see him again on a night when everything works at its best rather than at its worst, so that we can really discover what kind of player he is.”

After the international break, AC Milan’s first assignment will come against Sassuolo and it remains to be seen if Hutchinson earns a start.

Hutchinson’s loan agreement also contains an option to buy worth close to €50m, but it has been indicated that such a big fee would be complicated for AC Milan as things stand.

Meanwhile, Vasco da Gama are eager to retain Nottingham Forest loanee Cuiabano beyond his current loan spell, although their financial picture will be a key factor in determining whether they can or not.