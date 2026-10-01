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Leeds United star Jean-Matteo Bahoya’s limited game time at Elland Road is causing concern at Eintracht Frankfurt over whether his loan spell will ultimately become a permanent move.

The 21-year-old made the switch to Yorkshire on deadline day on a loan deal containing an option to make his move permanent if certain conditions are met, with the eventual transfer fee set to reach €30m for the Whites.

Shortly after joining the Peacocks, Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director had highlighted the progress Bahoya had made with the Bundesliga outfit.

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The Frenchman also recently spoke about how the Yorkshire outfit became his first choice after he held talks with Daniel Farke, who sold him the project at Elland Road.

Bahoya spent the full 90 minutes on the bench on three occasions before finally making his debut in Leeds colours.

The winger was introduced in the closing stages against Crystal Palace to make his first appearance for the Peacocks, who were held to a goalless draw.

Farke has already stressed that the attacker will require time to develop at Elland Road, underlining the gradual nature of his integration into the side.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

That approach, however, is proving less encouraging from Eintracht Frankfurt’s perspective, with the German outfit ‘worried about Bahoya’ and his playing time in Yorkshire, according to German daily Bild (via Sport.de).

The Frenchman is understood to need nine more appearances for Leeds for the option to buy to be automatically triggered, leaving the Bundesliga outfit with growing uncertainty over whether the required conditions will be fulfilled.

Eintracht Frankfurt would not only pocket €30m next summer should Bahoya make his move to the Whites permanent, but would also retain a 15 per cent sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

After the international break, Leeds are set to travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal, and whether Farke is prepared to hand Bahoya an opportunity on such a major occasion remains to be seen.

Whether Leeds opt to secure Bahoya’s services on a permanent basis will become clearer as the season unfolds, while Adam Pope has already backed the Bahoya deal as a shrewd piece of business for the Whites.