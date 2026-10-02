Stu Forster/Getty Images

French journalist Romain Molina has hailed Sunderland star Wilson Isidor’s decision to represent Haiti at international level as ‘one of the best decisions’ of his career as he is now ‘adored’ in the country.

The 26-year-old previously represented France from Under-17 through to Under-20 level, although he never received the opportunity to pull on the senior shirt for Les Bleus.

As a result, the striker committed his international future to Haiti in March this year after receiving a call-up for their friendly fixtures.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Isidor made his Haiti debut against Tunisia before opening his international account against Canada in a friendly in June.

The striker subsequently took his Haiti adventure on to the World Cup stage, where he also found the net against Morocco and further underlined his value to the national side.

Last month, Isidor received a call-up for Haiti’s CONCACAF Nations League fixtures, with the striker further boosting his decision by registering five goal involvements across three appearances.

Molina highlighted how the switch to Haiti has represented a big career move for Isidor, with the striker now making a real impact at international level.

England based Club Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves Wilson Isidor Sunderland England based players in Haiti squad

The journalist also praised Isidor’s leadership qualities beyond his goalscoring, pointing to the influence he has had on younger members of the squad and the way his presence could help entice more players to join Haiti’s ranks.

Molina wrote on X: “One of the best decisions of Wilson Isidor’s career was to join the Haitian national team.

“Adored in just a few months, he has established himself as the go-to striker (and not just for his goals) and also as a positive leader for the young players arriving (which encourages others to join the Grenadiers’ adventure).”

Haiti are set to face Costa Rica on Monday before bringing their international break to a close, with Isidor looking to carry his strong run of form into that fixture.

The striker will also be eager to see his international form carry over to Sunderland, having found the net just once for the Black Cats this season.

During the summer window, there was uncertainty over Isidor’s future at the Stadium of Light, with West Ham United showing interest while Hull City went as far as lodging an unsuccessful bid for the striker.

By the end of August, Isidor and Sunderland had put the exit speculation behind them, with the striker committing his long-term future to the club by signing a new deal until 2030.