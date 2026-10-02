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Tottenham Hotspur defender Andrew Robertson has revealed that he has always sought to push himself throughout his career, with his desire for a new challenge leading him to N17 and a wish to improve Spurs’ fortunes.

Liverpool parted ways with the Scotland international in the summer, with Robertson subsequently joining Spurs.

He left Anfield after nine years, taking with him two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, an FA Cup, a Champions League triumph and a UEFA Super Cup from his 378 appearances for the Reds.

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Robertson arrived alongside a host of new faces looking to make a fresh start following Spurs’ 17th-placed finish and narrow escape from relegation last season.

He has started four of Spurs’ five league matches under Roberto De Zerbi this term, but the Lilywhites are still searching for their first win, having suffered three defeats and recorded two draws.

Robertson explained that he has never wanted to become too comfortable during his career, instead continually seeking new challenges and different ways to push himself.

He said that once he knew his nine-year spell at Liverpool was coming to an end, his focus shifted towards finding a challenge that could excite him and bring out the best in him.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Scotland international added that he joined a club with big ambitions but acknowledged that Spurs have not lived up to those ambitions in recent years, with the squad now determined to help address that.

When asked if the desire for a new challenge was behind his move, Robertson said on Totttenham’s Hotspur Way (5:42): “Yes, of course.

“I’ve don’t think I’ve ever felt comfortable in my career.

“I’ve always tried to push myself, I’ve always tried to find other ways to challenge myself and things like that, but I think when I knew my time was up at Liverpool, nine years is a long time at a football club.

“It was then to look at the next challenge and what challenge could excite me and what could try and bring out the best in me.

“So that’s why I’ve ended up here.

“A big club that’s got big ambitions, but a club that ultimately hasn’t lived up to that the last couple of years, and we all want to try and help that.

“We all want to try and fix that.”

De Zerbi has already highlighted the strong relationship he has built with the 32-year-old, while stressing the importance of Robertson’s winning mentality to the squad.

The left-back is currently away on international duty with Scotland, who have endured a difficult start to their Nations League campaign with a draw and a defeat leaving them third in their group.

The veteran will be looking for a stronger return against North Macedonia before Slovenia visit Hampden Park on 6th October to bring the international break to a close.