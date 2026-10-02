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Tottenham Hotspur talent Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny has revealed that Yusuf Akhamrich’s loan with Bristol Rovers last season played a key role in his decision to join the Gas.

Bristol Rovers last season signed Spurs’ talented 21-year-old forward Akhamrich on loan during the second half of the season and he had a brilliant stint with the League Two side, making eight goal contributions.

The Spurs starlet managed to impress during his first loan spell of his career with a Bristol Rovers star backing him to have a promising future and this summer he joined League One outfit Leyton Orient on loan.

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The Gas once again in the summer transfer window returned to Spurs, but this time to take their 20-year-old midfield prospect Russell-Denny, who the north London outfit brought in from rivals Chelsea in 2025; Tottenham sanctioned a season-long loan.

Russell-Denny has featured eight times for Bristol Rovers and the Spurs star has already impressed veteran tactician Steve Evans, who has hailed him as a magician.

The midfielder revealed that he has a good relationship with Akhamrich, who he has played with in Tottenham’s under-21 side and admitted that he followed his Spurs team-mate’s progress at Bristol Rovers last season.

Russell-Denny stressed that Akhamrich’s good loan spell with the Gas last season was a big factor in his decision to join the League Two side.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

When asked about whether Akhamrich’s loan spell at the Mem influenced his decision, Russell-Denny told Bristol Rovers’ in-house media: “For sure, me and Yusuf have a good relationship and I was always following his progress while he was here.

“So it definitely played a big factor.”

Roberto De Zerbi included the 20-year-old in his pre-season tour squad of Australia and New Zealand, where he featured against Auckland FC and he admitted that it was a great experience for him to go on the tour and play with the first team.

When asked about his pre-season tour experience, he added: “Yes, it was a really good experience.

“It is just nice to play at that level and go on [the tour].

“Especially on the tour, it is a different experience than in the season, but yes, it was great.

“It was a really good experience.”

The 20-year-old has already laid on two assists in eight games for Bristol Rovers, but he is still looking for his first start of the league campaign this season.

His wait might come to an end this weekend when the Gas face Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road on Saturday.