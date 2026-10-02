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Celtic midfielder Mika Baur, who made his Germany debut against Serbia in the Nations League this week, has admitted that his ‘heart was thumping’ before coming onto the pitch.

Baur joined Celtic during the summer transfer window from German side Paderborn, signing a four-year contract with the Scottish side.

The German midfielder attracted the Bhoys’ attention following his impressive performances for Paderborn, where he played a key role in helping the club secure promotion.

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The 21-year-old has adapted well to Scottish football and has made five appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far, while scoring a goal.

The midfielder recently made his Germany debut against Serbia in the Nations League, becoming the country’s 1,000th men’s international player.

The Celtic star came off the bench in the 77th minute to replace Tom Bischof and played the remainder of the game as Germany secured a 2-0 win over Serbia.

Baur reflected on the significance of the occasion, stressing that the match was a special moment for everyone involved rather than being important only because it marked his first appearance for Germany.

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He admitted that he was initially surprised when he realised he was going to be brought on, revealing that his ‘heart was thumping’ as he prepared to make his debut.

Baur then added that he settled into the game once he came onto the pitch, describing it as ‘business as usual’.

Speaking to Germany national team’s media, he said: “The team were unbelievable from the first minute to the very last.

“We put into practice the things that we discussed, like making life difficult with our gegenpressing paired with some players who like taking risks.

“The game today was a highlight for everyone, not just for me because of my debut.

“I didn’t even realise at first that I was going to be brought on.

“I was surprised, my heart was thumping, but it was business as usual when I was on the pitch.”

Germany are set to face Greece this weekend, when Baur will hope to get another opportunity to play and register a goal contribution for his country.

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill will also be keeping an eye on his performances while hoping the midfielder does not pick up an injury.