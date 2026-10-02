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Turkish giants Fenerbahce have identified Everton midfielder Charly Alcaraz as an alternative to Brighton’s Yasin Ayari, with a ‘nominal transfer fee’ eyed in the winter window.

Alcaraz initially joined Everton on loan with an option to buy during the winter transfer window of 2025 from Brazilian side Flamengo.

His impressive displays persuaded the Toffees to make the move permanent, with the midfielder also keen to continue at the Hill Dickinson, resulting in the two parties agreeing a two-year deal.

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However, the 23-year-old endured an injury-hit campaign last season, limiting him to just six starts in 20 Premier League appearances.

With the midfielder entering the final year of his contract, it was suggested during the summer window that Alcaraz ‘may consider a move’ away from the Merseyside club to secure a more prominent role, with Argentine side River Plate making contact with the player’s agent.

But nothing concrete came out of it and the Argentine’s battle for minutes continues at Everton.

However, Alcaraz might have a route out of the Toffees during the upcoming winter transfer window as there is interest in his services from Turkey.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Fenerbahce have identified Alcaraz as an alternative to Brighton star Ayari.

Ayari, who joined the Seagulls in 2023, emerged as a target for the Yellow Canaries last month, with Fenerbahce suggested to be ready to step up their interest in the Brighton star during the winter transfer window.

However, Ayari is a subject of interest for multiple teams across Europe, making the task of securing his signature tricky for Fenerbahce.

With Alcaraz’s contract expiring at the end of the season, he has become an attractive prospect for the Turkish side.

Fenerbahce will try to sign one of the two midfielders in the winter window for a ‘nominal transfer fee’, given their respective contractual situations.

Losing Alcaraz mid-season would reduce the depth of options David Moyes has in midfield, however he would also be able to move for a replacement with the window open.

For Alcaraz, a move to one of Turkey’s top teams could well be hugely appealing if the opportunity is put to him.