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Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley has highlighted the threat posed by Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Yusuf Akhamrich ahead of his side’s meeting with Leyton Orient, while stressing that Oliver Irow is familiar with the Moroccan.

Akhamrich joined the O’s on a season-long loan deal during the summer window, with the switch designed to provide him with regular first-team football.

The move has already proved fruitful for the winger, who has clocked 728 minutes across 11 appearances for Leyton Orient this season.

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The Moroccan has also chipped in with six goal involvements, putting him among the O’s leading contributors so far and further highlighting his value at Brisbane Road.

Adrian Clarke has been impressed by Akhamrich’s displays, drawing comparisons between the attacker and Michel Olise during the Frenchman’s early days at Reading.

Boss Richie Wellens has also backed Akhamrich as someone who could become the best player in League One this season.

Leyton Orient will be hoping the Spurs loanee can produce another eye-catching display when the O’s host Plymouth in Saturday’s League One encounter.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Ahead of the clash, Cleverley singled out Akhamrich’s influence at Leyton Orient, while noting that they already came up against the Moroccan in the EFL Trophy last year.

The Plymouth boss also pointed out that Irow is well acquainted with his fellow Spurs loanee.

Cleverley said at a press conference (14.06): “The loanee from Spurs is a good player.

“Obviously, Oli will know him well, and he played against us in the Vertu [EFL Trophy] last year.

“A lot of their [Leyton Orient] goals go through him.”

Three points for Leyton Orient on Saturday would draw them level with Plymouth in the League One standings, with the O’s also holding a game in hand to their advantage.

Cleverley will be counting on Irow to provide the X-factor for his side, having already praised the youngster’s ability to do so last month.

Tottenham will keep a close watch on the encounter, with two of their loanees going head-to-head as they look to make an impression for their respective sides.