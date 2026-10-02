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Everton star Vitaliy Mykolenko is heading back to the Hill Dickinson after Ukraine made the decision not to play him in their final two Nations League games ‘in order not to aggravate the situation’.

The 27-year-old completed the full 90 minutes for Ukraine against Hungary in the Nations League last week, helping his side secure a victory.

However, the left-back was subsequently left out of the squad for the meeting with Georgia due to a muscle issue, with Ukraine ultimately held to a goalless draw.

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Ukraine still have Nations League fixtures against Northern Ireland and Hungary to come, while Mykolenko’s availability for those games had remained uncertain.

It had been suggested that the defender was back in training and set to continue his international duties with Ukraine.

However, Ukraine then announced that Mykolenko would be released from the squad to head back to Everton in a surprising development.

It appears that Ukraine have opted to play it safe with Mykolenko and, according to Ukrainian outlet Football 24, ‘the decision was made in order not to aggravate the situation’.

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That will be welcome news for Everton as they look to have Mykolenko fit and ready to go for their next Premier League clash, which comes against Hull City.

Mykolenko has played every available minute for the Merseyside outfit this season, underlining the importance he has assumed on the left flank.

Should the Ukrainian be unavailable against Hull, Moyes will have to find an alternative at left-back, potentially forcing him to consider deploying the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite in an unfamiliar position.

Adam Aznou provided cover for Everton at left-back last term, although he departed on loan to Malaga during the summer window.

Aznou is yet to feature for Malaga after only recently recovering from injury, but the signs are he could well in action for the Spanish side after the international break.