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Newcastle United midfielder Sean Steur has acknowledged that he still has room for improvement, particularly physically, while stressing that he will continue to rely primarily on his footballing ability rather than becoming a bodybuilder.

The Ajax academy graduate left Amsterdam in the summer to join Newcastle, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

So far, the 18-year-old has been introduced cautiously by Mathias Jaissle, featuring in all five of the Magpies’ league games but never completing the full 90 minutes, something Steur has admitted he is working towards.

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The midfielder has also featured in Newcastle’s EFL Cup run, with the Magpies set to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson later this month in the fourth round of the competition.

While acknowledging that the Premier League operates at a higher level than the Eredivisie, the teenager has earned praise for holding his own in England’s top flight.

Steur acknowledged that moving to a club as big as Newcastle meant there was not much he could demand, while pointing to the positive conversations he had with the club before making the switch.

He described the opportunity as very special but stressed that there is still plenty of room for improvement as he looks to continue developing.

Manager Time at Club Matthias Jaissle July 2026- Eddie Howe November 2021 – July 2026 Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

The 6ft Magpies midfielder also recognised that football has become more physical, saying he will never become a bodybuilder, but knows he must develop physically while continuing to rely mainly on his footballing ability.

Steur told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “When you’re 18 and you move to such a big club, there’s not much you can demand.

“I did have good conversations with the people at Newcastle United, though, about the club, the fans and how they work with players.

“It really is something very special, but there is still a lot of room for improvement.

“I want to keep developing as much as possible.

“Football has become different, especially more physical.

“I’ll never become a bodybuilder, but I will have to develop physically.

“Still, I have to rely mainly on my footballing ability.

“That’s what I’m trying to do in my own way.”

The teenager is currently with the Netherlands Under-21 squad after receiving a call-up and playing a bit-part role in their draw against Norway last week as they continue their UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualification campaign.

Steur will be hoping to play a greater role under Michael Reiziger, with crucial qualifying fixtures against Slovenia and Bosnia & Herzegovina on the horizon.