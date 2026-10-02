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West Ham United shot-stopper Mads Hermansen believes he carried out his game plan well against Portugal, although he admits that conceding four goals was far from ideal for Denmark.

The 26-year-old had remained on the bench for Denmark’s opening two Nations League outings, with Chelsea loanee Filip Jorgensen preferred between the posts.

However, Hermansen was entrusted with the gloves against Portugal on Thursday night, bringing his Denmark tally to four appearances.

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But it proved a night to forget for the custodian, as Jorge Jesus’ side found the net four times, beating Hermansen, to secure a 4-2 victory.

The result left Denmark six points adrift of table toppers Portugal, who have maintained a perfect record with nine points from their opening three games.

Assessing the contest, Hermansen insisted he was able to follow the game plan effectively while also making a number of saves.

The shot-stopper nevertheless acknowledged that conceding four goals on home soil was ultimately not an acceptable outcome for himself or the team.

Country Points Portugal 9 Denmark 3 Norway 3 Wales 3 League A – Group 4

Hermansen told Danish outlet Bold: “Overall, I think I’m executing the game plan really well, and I’m also okay with making some saves.

“But it’s clear that overall, I and the team concede four goals at home, and that’s obviously not good enough.”

Denmark have one more Nations League fixture before the international break concludes, with Wales awaiting them on Sunday night.

It remains to be seen whether Hermansen will retain his place between the posts for that encounter or Jorgensen will return to the fold after keeping a clean sheet at home against Wales.

Hermansen has recorded two clean sheets for Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham side in the Championship this season and will be keen to help the Hammers in their promotion push once the international break is over.

Meanwhile, there had recently been indications that West Ham loanee Niclas Fullkrug could receive a call-up to the Germany squad amid their injury concerns, although the possibility came to nothing.