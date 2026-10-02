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Sandro Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso, has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi showed up at the player’s house to convince him to move to north London.

Newcastle United brought Tonali to the Premier League from AC Milan in 2023 and after spending three seasons with the Magpies, he decided to move on when Spurs came calling for him.

Tottenham were keen to strengthen their midfield department and Riso previously claimed that Spurs explained a clear project to Tonali, which made the deal very simple.

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Thrashing out terms with Newcastle still proved to be tough, but Tottenham remained confident amid suggestions that Tonali had given De Zerbi his word.

A transfer unfolded after the north London giants decided to agree to the Magpies’ demands and pay a £100m package to unlock the deal.

Riso revealed that Spurs came into the picture to sign Tonali following the end of last season after they secured their survival in the Premier League and added that Tottenham are a brave club in terms of decision-making.

He added that De Zerbi decided to show up at Tonali’s door to tell him that he wanted him as a leader in N17 and claimed that the midfielder’s relationship with the Spurs boss influenced the player’s decision-making.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“Tottenham, after Newcastle, showed that they make their choices differently; they are a brave club”, Riso said on Colpi da Maestro podcast (via Tutto Mercato Web).

“Tottenham came into the picture after the end of the season.

“Tottenham had secured their survival, and De Zerbi showed up at his house, telling him that he needed him as a leader.

“His relationship with De Zerbi weighed heavily.”

Tonali has featured in all five league games for Spurs this season and has instantly become a key man in the side’s midfield.

Despite having not yet won in the Premier League, Tottenham’s performances have been viewed in a positive light by Andy Gray, who believes the will soon hand out a thrashing to one of their upcoming opponents.