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Former Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva believes that joining Olympiacos was the right decision, as it offers him regular playing time while allowing him to compete domestically and in Europe.

The two-cap Portugal international remained on Nottingham Forest’s books until this summer, when he joined Olympiacos in July before making the move permanent a month later.

The 27-year-old struggled to make a significant impact at the City Ground following his 2024 arrival, making just 38 appearances across two seasons, with one of those campaigns spent out on loan.

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In the summer of 2025, after a frantic deadline day, he joined Besiktas on loan as a last-gasp attempt to secure more regular playing time, despite having his sights set on a move to Sporting Lisbon that ultimately failed to materialise.

Silva explained that his summer switch to Olympiacos was the right decision, pointing to the opportunity to join what he considers Greece’s biggest club and compete for major honours.

He also highlighted the chance to feature in the Europa League and enjoy regular playing time, something he felt had been missing from his previous campaign.

The 27-year-old added that the move gives him the opportunity to make his mark both in Greece and in European competition, with the club itself and what it represents providing further motivation.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Silva told Portuguese sports daily A Bola: “It was the right move.

“It allows me to be at a big club, undoubtedly the biggest in Greece, to compete for titles, play in Europe, and get regular playing time.

“That’s something I was missing, compared to my experience last year at Besiktas.

“It’s an incredible opportunity because of the club itself, what it stands for, and the chance to shine both in Greece and in Europe.”

With the Tricky Trees, Silva managed just four goals and three assists during his time at the club, but he has already reached half of his goal tally under manager Imanol Alguacil Barrenetxea, finding the net twice.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are looking to steady the ship under Oliver Glasner, with five points from five matches leaving them 13th in the Premier League table.

Their league campaign resumes on 11th October with a testing trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, as Glasner looks to guide his side to only their second win of the campaign.