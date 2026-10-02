Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is increasingly in Juventus’ thoughts for the future in an indication they could trigger the option to buy in his loan.

Vicario’s place between the posts at Tottenham came under question after a difficult spell, with Roberto De Zerbi also looking for a goalkeeper with a different profile.

Juventus eventually turned to the Italian in August, bringing him to Turin on a season-long loan after weighing up a number of alternatives.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Tottenham loanee’s arrival in Turin was met with some scepticism, as an Italian journalist described Juventus’ decision to bring him in as an act of desperation, while a former Serie A player also warned that Vicario would not strengthen the squad.

The Italian has since given Juventus plenty of reason to be positive, making an impressive start to his loan spell and recording three clean sheets in his opening five appearances.

Vicario will be looking to keep his good form going, but his efforts have already pleased Juventus.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Vicario is increasingly in Juventus’ thinking for the future as they are keen to make sure they have a strong Italian core in the side.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Bianconeri have the option to buy the Italian shot-stopper at the end of the season for €8m, which is beginning to be considered to be a very good price.

Vicario though is set to have competition soon as Juventus would like to bring in Frosinone’s Lorenzo Palmisani, to develop alongside the Tottenham man.

Palmisani, 22, could be seen as the future for Juventus, but Vicario will want to make sure he is the present.

A former Juventus goalkeeper recently backed the goalkeeper’s quality, suggesting the Tottenham loanee has a ‘desire for revenge’ after losing his place at Spurs.

Another Juventus legend has hailed Vicario as a ‘great addition’ to the Old Lady.

Vicario is in the current Italy squad for the country’s Nations League fixtures and the move to Juventus looks to have strengthened his Azzurri ambitions.