Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has stated that Crystal Palace star Quinten Timber runs around in the Netherlands midfield like a ‘headless chicken’, which exposes the midfield to the opposition.

The 25-year-old midfielder came through Ajax’s academy system and after spending less than a year with Marseille, he moved to Selhurst Park this summer.

Timber was part of the Netherlands 2026 World Cup squad and he featured in their round of 32 defeat against Morocco, where he missed from the spot during a penalty shootout.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Crystal Palace new boy received a call from new Dutch national team boss Xavi to represent his country in the Nations League over the international break, but his outing against Germany drew criticism from Driessen.

On Thursday, Timber started against Greece, but he was substituted after half-time after the Oranje were trailing 2-0 and they later managed to come out with a 2-2 draw.

The Crystal Palace star once again came into the firing line as Driessen pointed out that it is due to Timber’s frantic running without a clear plan in the midfield, which gives the opposition players unrestricted space in the heart of Dutch midfield.

“Xavi says: ‘Attack the spaces.’ So wherever there is space, that is where [Guus] Til goes”, Driessen said on the Kick Off podcast (via Soccernews).

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

“So he is gone.

“And Timber is running around that midfield a bit like a headless chicken.

“He just runs everywhere.

“Whether it is good or bad, it does not matter but in doing so, he leaves the rest of the midfield exposed.”

The Netherlands have another game left in the international break against Serbia on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether Xavi will back the Crystal Palace midfielder to start the game.

Timber has featured in three Premier League games for Piere Sage’s side so far and the London outfit have had a difficult start to the campaign, with only four points from five games.

After the international break, Palace will be hoping to pick up the pace in the Premier League and continue their European campaign, where they will travel to France to take on Lyon on 15th October.