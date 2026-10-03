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Former Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green believes Jarrad Branthwaite being a regular again in the Everton side has made the whole backline more defensively secure.

Branthwaite has struggled with injury issues and clocked just ten Premier League appearances across the whole of last season, forcing David Moyes to make do without him.

That often resulted in James Tarkowski and Michael Keane being paired up in the centre of defence, but now Branthwaite is fit and firing.

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The defender has turned out in all of Everton’s games in the Premier League this season and been a big part of helping to keep the Toffees unbeaten.

Former England shot-stopper Green believes that Branthwaite is having a huge impact which goes beyond his own individual performances, even making those around him better.

He thinks that Branthwaite has a real confidence in his centre-back partner Tarkowski which goes the other way too.

Speaking on The Athletic’s Tactical Review (30:15), he said: “It doesn’t matter where the ball goes [or] where they [Tarkowski and Branthwaite] are on the pitch, they are tracking alongside and the principles remain the same.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

“You’re looking at two guys [who] know their roles [and] have confidence in each other.

“I think Branthwaite coming into it back into the team on a more consistent basis has made everybody that bit better in there and it doesn’t matter where it is on the pitch.”

Moyes will be keen for Branthwaite to stay fit throughout the campaign and may well be eyeing opportunities where he can rest up, given the intensity of the Premier League.

Branthwaite is currently with the England national team for the Three Lions’ Nations League fixtures and made a brief appearance against Spain.

It remains to be seen if he gets game time this evening when Thomas Tuchel’s side play Croatia.

Elsewhere, Vitaliy Mykolenko is heading back to the Hill Dickinson after Ukraine opted not to risk him in their final two Nations League games ‘in order not to aggravate the situation’, with the left-back having a muscle injury.