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Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic has admitted that captaining Bosnia and Herzegovina in the future is a big dream for him.

The 23-year-old towering defender joined Leeds from Sassuolo in the summer for €34m and Juventus considered signing him but did not in the end, which a Bosnian journalist has since claimed is a huge mistake.

Muharemovic spent time in Juventus’ youth set-up and the Whites star recently admitted that Italy’s legendary defensive duo Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini helped him a lot.

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He has featured in every single game for Leeds so far this season and earned praise from a former Whites star for his composure.

Muharemovic is currently with the Bosnia national team and has featured in all three games, including the game against Sweden on Friday, a game which he was looking forward to coming up against his Leeds team-mate Gabriel Gudmundsson in.

The match against Sweden marked his 20th appearance for his national team at senior level, which ended with a 1-1 scoreline and the Leeds star admitted that captaining Bosnia in the future is a big dream for him.

The centre-back also highlighted that the most important thing for him is to represent his country and help them to win games, while believes that he still has time to make his dream into reality.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“We have a lot of players ahead of me, and [Sead] Kolasinac is our captain now”, Muharemovic was quoted as saying by Bosnian outlet Reprezentacija.

“I still have time.

“Of course, it is a big dream of mine, but the most important thing for me is to play for Bosnia and Herzegovina and to win.

“Then it is up to the coach to decide.

“We will see.”

Bosnia are set to face Poland on Monday, which will be their last game in the ongoing international break and Sergej Barbarez might once again rely on Muharemovic to keep Robert Lewandowski at check in that game.

Leeds will be back in action against Arsenal next weekend before they face Manchester United at home, and Daniel Farke will be desperate for Muharemovic to stay fit and healthy in the Poland game.