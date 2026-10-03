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Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has urged the Netherlands boss Xavi to play Aston Villa left-back Ian Maatsen in the place of Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

Maatsen came through the Chelsea academy system before moving to Aston Villa in the summer of 2024 and Unai Emery played a key role in convincing him to move to Villa Park.

The 24-year-old left-back has received call-ups from the Dutch national team, but so far has featured only once for the Oranje against Spain in the Nations League in 2025.

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Previous Dutch manager Ronald Koeman and current boss Xavi both have preferred Tottenham’s defender Van de Ven in the left-back role despite the player being a natural centre-back.

Van de Ven, who has welcomed the international break as a good time to get away from N17 following a difficult start to the campaign, has started all three games so far for the Dutch team in the Nations League, but has failed to impress Driessen.

The Dutch journalist admitted that Van de Ven has speed with which he can provide cover for his team-mates but stressed that he is not comfortable with the ball.

Driessen believes that Maatsen is an excellent player and added that he would prefer the Aston Villa star over Van de Ven in the left-back role.

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“It is now three games in a row that he has not played well”, Driessen said on the Kick-off podcast (via Soccernews).

“I hope Xavi will just put a proper left-back there for once.

“Ian Maatsen, Koeman did not see it in him, but every time you watch him, last year against Spain in the Nations League as well, he does very well.

“He is simply an excellent player.

“I would rather have a player like that than Van de Ven.

“Yes, he is fast, but if you only play someone to cover for mistakes, then I think you are working against yourself, because it’s also about whether someone is comfortable on the ball.”

Former Dutch player Rafael van der Vaart claimed in 2024 that Aston Villa star Maatsen is the best left-back available for the Netherlands.

Now it remains to be seen whether Xavi will call up Maatsen, who has started four league games this season for Aston Villa, during the next international break in November.