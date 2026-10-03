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Bristol Rovers boss Steve Evans has blasted Gas skipper Alfie Kilgour for a ‘just terrible’ performance away at Crewe Alexandra.

Evans’ Gas headed to Gresty Road on Saturday looking to pick up a valuable three points to help their League Two promotion bid.

They got off to the worst possible start when Jack Lankester cut inside on his left foot within the very first minute and curled a shot into the corner for the Railwaymen.

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Crewe were then handed a penalty 20 minutes later when Kilgour brought down Luke Offord from a corner, letting Lankester step up and convert from the spot to make it 2-0.

Evans made four changes at the break, with Kilgour one of those brought off, but Crewe went 3-0 up in the 66th minute, while a superb strike from his own half from Bobby Kamwa in stoppage time was nothing more than a consolation.

It finished 3-1 to the hosts and Evans was hugely unhappy with what he saw, not least from Kilgour, who he directly blamed for Crewe’s second goal.

“The second goal just the skipper’s to blame, loses the runner and it’s a penalty, a clear penalty”, Evans told reporters post match.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“Perhaps he should give another one as well. He commits a sloppy clearance.

“Alfie played like I’ve not seen him play before. Just terrible.”

It was put to Evans that Kilgour could have been suffering from a lack of match action, but that was not an excuse the Bristol Rovers boss was prepared to accept.

Asked if it was a lack of match action, he replied: “Lack of quality. Didn’t have that lack of action last week did he?

“Lack of quality, lack of awareness. You need qualities and awareness. Kilgour was missing today.”

The result has pushed Crewe up into third in the League Two table, while Bristol Rovers still remain in fifth spot.

Evans must now prepare his side for an EFL Trophy game away at Wycombe Wanderers, which will be less of a priority for him than the visit of Barnet in League Two next weekend, when the Gas must bounce back.

Kilgour, who started his career at Bristol Rovers, returned to the club in the summer of 2025 on a two-year deal and all eyes will be on whether he is in the starting lineup against Barnet.