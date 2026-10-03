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Newcastle United are facing stiff competition for Yasin Ayari after Italian giants Juventus also joined the race for the in-demand Brighton star.

Brighton signed Ayari from Swedish side AIK in January 2023 after identifying the midfielder as one of their transfer targets.

He struggled to secure a regular role with the Seagulls initially, leading to loan moves to Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

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Ayari began to establish himself more firmly in Brighton’s plans following Fabian Hurzeler’s arrival in 2024, becoming a more consistent figure in the Seagulls’ midfield.

His impressive performances attracted interest from Nottingham Forest during the winter transfer window, but Brighton rejected multiple offers from the Tricky Trees to keep hold of him.

This Premier League season, the Swedish midfielder has made four appearances so far, while scoring a goal against Coventry City.

The 22-year-old, who is currently on international duty, has been in great form in the Nations League, having made two goal contributions in two games for his country so far.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Though there is some time before the winter window starts, multiple clubs are already keen on Ayari, including Newcastle.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus are also monitoring the developments surrounding Ayari.

It was recently suggested that Turkish giants Fenerbahce were also ready to step up their interest in the Brighton star during the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, meaning Newcastle are facing further competition for the Brighton star’s signature.

The Magpies, who have signed several young players to replace the likes of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, are looking to further bolster their squad by adding another young star.

Ayari, who is known for his ability to press and break into tight spaces, has become an attractive prospect in the market after entering the final year of his contract with Brighton.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are able to secure the midfielder’s signature amid stiff competition from multiple clubs across Europe.

The Magpies, who have started a new era under Matthias Jaissle, are currently ninth in the Premier League table after five games with eight points.

They are set to face Coventry City on 12th October in the Premier League following the international break.

Newcastle have recently received injury boosts, with Joelinton and Nico Gonzalez both spotted ‘back in training’.